Basketball

North Harrison girls No. 9 in final coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its latest top-20 rankings Sunday evening. The polls — both boys and girls — do not include classes:

BOYS

Rank    School                      Points   Record   First-place votes

1    New Albany                       433     15-2        17

2    F.Wayne North Side         407      17-1         2

3    Warren Central                 383      14-1        1

4    Castle                                361      16-2

5    North Central (Ind)           336      15-3

6    Carmel                              318      13-3        1

7    South Bend Riley             305       14-0        1

8    McCutcheon                     265      15-2

9    Logansport                        251      16-1

10    Hamilton Southeastern   234      14-3

11    Pike                                 215      14-4

12    Valparaiso                      182      16-2

13    Lawrence North               173    12-4

14    Crown Point                    165      14-3

15    Homestead                      136      13-3

16    Ben Davis                       117      11-5

17    Bloomington South        54        14-3

18    Merrillville                     51        13-5

19    Brownstown Central       50        16-0

20    Michigan City                38        15-5

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Barr-Reeve, Brown County, Connersville, Culver Academies, Elkhart Central, Evansville Bosse, Floyd Central, Fort Wayne Snider, Griffith, Indianapolis Cathedral, Lawrence Central, New Castle Chrysler, NorthWood, Pendleton Heights, Twin Lakes, Warsaw Community, Zionsville

GIRLS

1

North Central (Indianapolis)

440

23-0

22

2

Homestead

413

21-2

 

3

Zionsville

391

22-1

 

4

Carmel

369

19-3

 

5

Pike

359

19-3

 

6

Northridge

272

23-1

 

7

Hamilton Southeastern

267

17-5

 

8

Ben Davis

264

18-5

 

9

North Harrison

216

21-2

 

10

Evansville Central

193

21-1

 

11

Heritage Christian

186

16-6

 

12

South Bend St. Joseph

184

19-2

 

13

Lawrence North

172

13-7

 

14

Bedford North Lawrence

171

17-4

 

15

East Chicago Central

137

18-5

 

16

Penn

127

18-4

 

17

Warsaw

60

19-3

 

18

Northwestern

59

18-3

 

19

Martinsville

57

18-4

 

20

Columbus North

47

16-7

 

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Andrean, Argos, Center Grove, Central Noble, East Central, Elkhart Central, Fort Wayne Concordia, Fort Wayne Snider, Gary West, Glenn, Greenfield-Central, Greensburg, Jac-Cen-Del, Jeffersonville, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Merrillville, Michigan City, Michigan City Marquette, Mooresville, New Castle, Oak Hill, Pendleton Heights, Plainfield, Roncalli, Rushville, Triton Central, Vincennes Rivet, West Lafayette, Whitko
N. Harrison head coach Missy Voyles instructs her team against Providence during their game at Providence. Jan. 9, 2017

