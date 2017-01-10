Menu
North Harrison rushes Providence early in win

North Harrison – the top-ranked girls team in Class 3-A – jumped out to a 24-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and smothered host Providence 77-35 Monday night.

Cali Nolot, a junior forward, led the North Harrison onslaught with 25 points. Lilly Hatton, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, added 16 points, 15 rebounds and six blocked shots.

North Harrison coach Missy Voyles said she believes a 24-point loss to Greenfield in the finals of the Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 29 delivered a clear message to her team. She called it a wake-up call.

”I don’t like to lose, and I really don’t like to lose the way we did,” Voyles said. “Tonight, we played well, and Providence has a nice team. We made them do some things they probably didn’t want to do. I believe we made them rush a little bit.”

With Hatton drawing such defensive attention, Voyles said it gives others opportunities and Nolot took advantage of her chance.

“If you double-team Lilly , Cali will take it to the basket,” she said.

North Harrison (16-1), state runner-up a year ago, is 44-4 over the last two seasons. For the Pioneers, Claire Rauck led the way with 15 points. Providence, ranked No. 5 in Class 2-A, fell to 12-5.

N. Harrison’s Stevi Burns (35) shot against Providence’s Brooke Hayden (11) during their game at Providence. Jan. 9, 2017

