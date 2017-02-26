North Marion's youngest Stigall brother joins championship legacy

PORTLAND — North Marion’s Russel Stigall now has a state championship to match his father and brothers.

Stigall beat Scappoose’s Tyler Cooper 4-3 in the 120-pound final Saturday at the OSAA Class 4A wrestling state championships at Memorial Coliseum, joining his father, Ford, and brothers, Jake, Tyler and Lane as state champions.

“It’s awesome, man. Now I really know what my brothers are talking about. It’s the best feeling in the world,” Stigall said. “All the hard work for 11-plus years and getting a state title is just amazing.”

Stigall said that he felt family pressure to do well in wrestling, and he didn’t handle it well at a young age.

“In the younger years, I had some troubles,” Stigall said. “I wasn’t the best wrestler, didn’t like it at all. I would cry, I would scream, ‘I don’t want to go to practice.’ But now, I know what they’re talking about. The hard work really does pay off.”

The pressure Stigall felt early on made Saturday’s championship just that much sweeter.

“The pressure was on me, I’m the youngest, and I did it,” Stigall said. “It’s so awesome, I can’t believe it. It’s awesome to be able to say you’re a state champ just like all your older brothers.”

Stigall’s brother, Lane, went for another state championship late Saturday night, after press time.

MID-VALLEY ROUNDUP — CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

106: Willamina’s Jordan Reyes was pinned in the second period by La Pine’s Derrik Kerr in the 106-pound final at the OSAA Class 3A state championships.

Reyes had a 5-4 lead before the pin. As a sophomore, Reyes will have a couple more chances to capture a state championship.

113: Willamina’s Remigio Tapia-Bravo lost 1-0 to Harrisburg’s Chance Hendrickson in the 113-pound final at the OSAA Class 3A state championships.

Hendrickson scored his point on an escape in the third period.

126: Willamina’s Justin Fasana, Willamina lost 17-6 on Saturday to La Pine’s David Kerr in the 126-pound final at the OSAA Class 3A state championships.

138: The 138-pound final between Dayton’s Jared Henry and Nyssa’s Ryan Vineyard started after press time Saturday night.

160: The 160-pound final between Dayton’s Cody Stahl and Coquille’s Wyatt McCarthy started after press time Saturday night.

170: The 170-pound final between Willamina’s Chandler Allen and Harrisburg’s Layten Briggs started after press time Saturday night.

220: The 220-pound final between Dayton’s Josue Martinez and Scio’s Ryan Mask started after press time Saturday night.

285: The 285-pound final between Scio’s Jacob Lowther and Nyssa’s Osiris Tapia started after press time Saturday night.

MID-VALLEY ROUNDUP —CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

152: The 152-pound final between North Marion’s Lane Stigall and Henley’s Martin Sierra started after press time Saturday night.

160: The 160-pound final between North Marion’s Gregory Wing, North Marion and Banks’ Trevor Thiessen started after press time Saturday night.

220: The 220-pound final between Cascade’s Louie Sanchez and McLoughlin’s Spencer Wells started after press time Saturday night.

MID-VALLEY CONSOLATION ROUNDUP

Also placing for North Marion was Brandon Gibson (fourth at 132), Derek Estrada (fifth at 132), Avidan Sanchez (fourth at 138), Matt Carrillo (fourth at 182) and Ramon Organiz (sixth at 195).

For Cascade, Kane Nixon placed third at 113, Kade VanDeHey (fifth at 152) and James Van Agtmael (fifth at 195).

Stayton’s Ryan Ninman placed fourth at 120.

Also placing for Willamina were Ethan Howard (fifth at 120), David Elwood (sixth at 138), Noah Sickles (fifth at 145), Jordan Mode (sixth at 182) and Chase Onstot (fifth at 220).

Also placing for Dayton were Ryan Penrose (sixth at 106), Zach Russell (sixth at 152), Legin Engle (third at 182), Blake Larsen (fourth at 195) and Aaron Hiatt (third at 285).

Also placing for Scio were Hunter Robinson (fifth at 126), Brandon Zeiher (fourth at 145) and Dru Cook (third at 170).

Placing for Jefferson were Mitch Garcia (sixth at 113), Cody Adams (sixth at 160) and Riley Davis (fifth at 182), Santiam Christian’s Luke Janssen placed sixth at 126, Jason Manzi placed fifth at 138, Caleb Beck placed fourth at 182 and Amity’s Aaron Runion was fourth at 126).

At press time, the state wrestling tournament was still ongoing. Check out StatesmanJournal.com/sports for more tournament coverage.