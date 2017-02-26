North Marion's youngest Stigall brother joins wrestling championship legacy

PORTLAND — North Marion’s Russel Stigall now has a state championship to match his father and brothers.

Stigall beat Scappoose’s Tyler Cooper 4-3 in the 120-pound final Saturday at the OSAA Class 4A wrestling state championships at Memorial Coliseum, joining his father, Ford, and brothers, Jake, Tyler and Lane as state champions.

“It’s awesome, man. Now I really know what my brothers are talking about. It’s the best feeling in the world,” Stigall said. “All the hard work for 11-plus years and getting a state title is just amazing.”

Stigall said that he felt family pressure to do well in wrestling, and he didn’t handle it well at a young age.

“In the younger years, I had some troubles,” Stigall said. “I wasn’t the best wrestler, didn’t like it at all. I would cry, I would scream, ‘I don’t want to go to practice.’ But now, I know what they’re talking about. The hard work really does pay off.”

The pressure Stigall felt early on made Saturday’s championship just that much sweeter.

“The pressure was on me, I’m the youngest, and I did it,” Stigall said. “It’s so awesome, I can’t believe it. It’s awesome to be able to say you’re a state champ just like all your older brothers.”

Stigall’s brother, Lane, won his third state championship, taking the 152-pound title match 17-6.

“It feels really good,” Lane Stigall said. “I’m just out there to get better.”

Lane Stigall said he is proud of his younger brother, Russel, as well as his entire family.

“The greatest part was having a chance to win a title with my little brother, that was awesome. I think I get five times more nervous for his matches than mine,” Lane Stigall said. “It’s really awesome to have all those people to motivate you and push you.”

MID-VALLEY ROUNDUP —CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

152: The 152-pound final between North Marion’s Lane Stigall and Henley’s Martin Sierra started after press time Saturday night.

160: North Marion’s Gregory Wing lost 9-6 to Banks’ Trevor Thiessen in the 160-pound final at the OSAA Class 4A state championships, as Thiessen rallied to win.

220: The 220-pound final between Cascade’s Louie Sanchez and McLoughlin’s Spencer Wells started after press time Saturday night.

MID-VALLEY ROUNDUP — CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

106: Willamina’s Jordan Reyes was pinned in the second period by La Pine’s Derrik Kerr in the 106-pound final at the OSAA Class 3A state championships.

Reyes had a 5-4 lead before the pin. As a sophomore, Reyes will have a couple more chances to capture a state championship.

113: Willamina’s Remigio Tapia-Bravo lost 1-0 to Harrisburg’s Chance Hendrickson in the 113-pound final at the OSAA Class 3A state championships.

Hendrickson scored his point on an escape in the third period.

126: Willamina’s Justin Fasana lost 17-6 on Saturday to La Pine’s David Kerr in the 126-pound final at the OSAA Class 3A state championships.

138: Dayton’s Jared Henry beat Nyssa’s Ryan Vineyard 8-3 to win the 138-pound Class 3A state championship, the second state title of his career.

“I knew it was a kid I never wrestled before, never even seen the kid wrestle,” Henry said. “I knew at the start of the match to just take it slow and figure him out.”

Henry said that winning a second state championship has been tougher than winning the first.

“It’s been a little bit tougher,” Henry said. “People come in swinging for the fences. Just stay calm, keep my composure. That’s the only thing you can do.”

160: In the 160-pound final, Dayton’s Cody Stahl lost 6-5 to Coquille’s Wyatt McCarthy at the OSAA Class 3A state championships.

170: Willamina’s Chandler Allen beat Harrisburg’s Layten Briggs to capture the 170-pound Class 3A state championship.

“There was a lot of stuff going on through my head, you know,” Allen said. “I placed third last year, and I took a hard loss in the semis. I just wanted to be a state champ so bad. I worked so hard over the season. At the end of the day, I got it done.”

220: The 220-pound final between Dayton’s Josue Martinez and Scio’s Ryan Mask started after press time Saturday night.

285: The 285-pound final between Scio’s Jacob Lowther and Nyssa’s Osiris Tapia started after press time Saturday night.

MID-VALLEY CONSOLATION ROUNDUP

Also placing for North Marion was Brandon Gibson (fourth at 132), Derek Estrada (fifth at 132), Avidan Sanchez (fourth at 138), Matt Carrillo (fourth at 182) and Ramon Organiz (sixth at 195).

For Cascade, Kane Nixon placed third at 113, Kade VanDeHey (fifth at 152) and James Van Agtmael (fifth at 195).

Stayton’s Ryan Ninman placed fourth at 120.

Also placing for Willamina were Ethan Howard (fifth at 120), David Elwood (sixth at 138), Noah Sickles (fifth at 145), Jordan Mode (sixth at 182) and Chase Onstot (fifth at 220).

Also placing for Dayton were Ryan Penrose (sixth at 106), Zach Russell (sixth at 152), Legin Engle (third at 182), Blake Larsen (fourth at 195) and Aaron Hiatt (third at 285).

Also placing for Scio were Hunter Robinson (fifth at 126), Brandon Zeiher (fourth at 145) and Dru Cook (third at 170).

Placing for Jefferson were Mitch Garcia (sixth at 113), Cody Adams (sixth at 160) and Riley Davis (fifth at 182), Santiam Christian’s Luke Janssen placed sixth at 126, Jason Manzi placed fifth at 138, Caleb Beck placed fourth at 182 and Amity’s Aaron Runion was fourth at 126).

At press time, the state wrestling tournament was still ongoing. Check out StatesmanJournal.com/sports for more tournament coverage.