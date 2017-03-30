North Salem sophomore is the athlete of the week

Rebekah Miller made herself a star as a freshman.

Now the North Salem High School sophomore is backing it up.

In last week’s dual meet at Forest Grove she set the state’s best mark this season with a personal record leap of 37-foot-2 inches in winning the triple jump and won the 200 meter dash (26.46 seconds) and 400 (1:00.17).

Miller was voted the athlete of the week by a poll of readers.

She and all Athletes of the Week will receive a complimentary ticket to the Statesman Journal Sports Awards.

Miller won the state championship in the 6A 200 meter dash as a freshman and placed fifth in the state in the 100 and was sixth in the state in the triple jump.

