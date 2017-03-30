Menu
Track and field

North Salem sophomore is the athlete of the week

North Salem's Rebekah Miller competes in the 100 meters during the final day of the OSAA Track and Field State Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Rebekah Miller made herself a star as a freshman.

Now the North Salem High School sophomore is backing it up.

In last week’s dual meet at Forest Grove she set the state’s best mark this season with a personal record leap of 37-foot-2 inches in winning the triple jump and won the 200 meter dash (26.46 seconds) and 400 (1:00.17).

Miller was voted the athlete of the week by a poll of readers.

She and all Athletes of the Week will receive a complimentary ticket to the Statesman Journal Sports Awards.

Miller won the state championship in the 6A 200 meter dash as a freshman and placed fifth in the state in the 100 and was sixth in the state in the triple jump.

