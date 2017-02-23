North Salem's Ian Carlos in search of state wrestling title

Ian Carlos expects to be crowned OSAA Class 6A state wrestling champion in the 145-pound division at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum this weekend.

It’s not that the North Salem sophomore is cocky or overconfident, but his credentials are off the charts.

A 30-0 record with 21 falls this season speaks for itself.

“I tell myself no one can be better than me, that I put in more work than them,” Carlos said before practice this week in the North Salem wrestling room.

Carlos was a known talent when he arrived on the high school wrestling season last season. He’s been rolling around the mat since the age of 3 under the supervision of his dad, Ruben Carlos, who operates Hot Shot Wrestling.

As a freshman Carlos lost just three matches, but one of them was a 2-1 setback against Roseburg’s Bennett Mesa in the 126-pound state championship match. A 1-point stalling penalty assessed to Carlos late in the third period – a call that North Salem coach Andy Pickett viewed as questionable at best – was the difference.

Being so close to the state title and falling short has been a source of motivation for Carlos.

“He’s not arrogant,” Pickett said. “He’s just real confident because he knows the hours he’s put in. He’s just trained more than everyone else. He’s been doing it since he was a little kid.”

North Salem junior Jorge Ochoa can attest to that experience.

Ochoa, who won is the No. 4 seed at 182 pounds in the state tournament after winning the Greater Valley Conference district title last weekend, remembers his initial encounter with Carlos on the mat.

“The first time I wrestled him I tried to overpower him with pure strength,” Ochoa said. “That doesn’t work with him. He has skill over me.”

And virtually everyone else for that matter. Pickett attributes part of Carlos’ success to conditioning, calling his cardio work “unparalleled.”

Midway through weight training classes at North Salem, Carlos said he’ll often “go out and run a mile or two.”

Wrestling is a year-round commitment for Carlos, who spent much of his youth training with Salem Elite Wrestling Club.

The past two years Carlos has competed in the Cadet/Junior National Championships. With that kind of experience under his belt, plus last year’s state tournament, the moment is never too big for him.

“I’m really excited. I can’t wait for the state tournament,” said Carlos, the GVC district champ who is a No. 2 seed at state. “I’m gonna go out there, do my best, hopefully everything goes as planned and I come out with the state title. I’ve beaten most of the guys in my state bracket.”

He has not wrestled David Douglas senior Nadari Shavanov, the No. 1 seed at 145. If form holds Carlos and Shavanov would meet in Saturday’s championship match.

But Carlos isn’t focused on a possible matchup against Shavanov or anyone else in the 32-wrestler bracket. His goal is the same for every match – enter the wrestling circle in attack mode.

“You get into a match against Carlos, everyone knows who he is already,” Pickett said. “Ah man, he’s that (arm bar) machine that’ll rip your shoulder off if you don’t turn over.”

Carlos has added muscle to his 5-foot-8 frame, thanks in part to a steady diet of pull-ups and push-ups, and has moved up three weight classes from last season. As he continues to grow into his body, it would come as no surprise if Carlos returns to state next year in the 152 or 160-pound division.

Ruben Carlos noted that he hasn’t had to push his son as much this season, and that Ian’s motivation has come from within.

Ian Carlos has a passion and commitment for wrestling that runs deep, and the heart of a champion.

“I like how in wrestling it’s only you. Everything’s on me,” Carlos said. “My defense, my offense, my cardio, whatever it is that I have against whatever the other guys has.”

