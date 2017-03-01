North Scott ends Nevada's hopes for a repeat state title

After back-to-back championship appearances, Nevada’s state tournament whirlwind ended Tuesday.

The Cubs, who won the Class 3A state title in 2015 and took second in 2016, lost 57-27 to North Scott of Eldridge in a 4A quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.

Karli Rucker, a Northern Iowa recruit, scored 20 points for North Scott.

Nevada senior Claire Ausman and her teammates shed tears after the loss.

“It’s been a complete dream,” Ausman said. “I’m sad that it’s over.”

Nevada finished the season at 22-2. Lexy Koudelka led her team with 13 points and 13 rebounds. The team moved up from 3A to 4A this season.

The Cubs have played in state championships in soccer, volleyball and girls’ basketball in recent years. The school won basketball and volleyball in 2015.

Success carried over from sport to sport.

“Every practice, every season, every year,” Ausman said.

The Cubs led 10-8 after the first quarter, but North Scott rallied in the second period, leading 29-15 at halftime.

North Scott (19-5) used its speed to push the pace, a choice made after scouting its foe.

“We saw they had five or six players who played all the time,” Rucker said. “Our game plan was to run.”

Rylie Rucker had 13 and Presley Case 10 for North Scott. Karli Rucker gave credit to the team’s competition in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

“They’ve been in state championships back to back in 3A and moved up to 4A,” Rucker said. “It says a lot about our conference back home.”

Nevada coach Tony Neubauer, who coached a boys’ team in Arizona the last four season, moved to Iowa to take the job this season.

“We just ran into a team that played much better,” Neubauer said. “They knocked down shots.”

Nevada will return to 3A next season. All but five players return, including Koudelka, who averaged 19 points and 13 rebounds this season.

Koudelka, a 6-2 junior center, said she will miss the seniors.

“They’ve been outstanding to play with,” Koudelka said.

NORTH SCOTT (57)—Case 10, K.Rucker 20, Loussaert 3, R.Rucker 13, Boffeli 6, Bogner 5. Also played—M.Case, Perrin, Hoeger, Moeller, Latham, Nagle. Totals 22 6-14.

NEVADA (27)—Ausman 7, Stephenson 3, Koudelka 13, Kapustka 4. Also played—Rhodes, Coogler, Abraham . Totals 11 2-8.

North Scott 8 21 14 14—57

Nevada 10 5 7 5—27

3-point goals—NS 7 (P.Case, K.Rucker 2, Loussaert, R.Rucker 3), N 3 (Ausman, Stephenson, Kapustka). Fouls—NS 14, N 12.