North Shore (Texas) leads four newcomers in Super 25 winter boys soccer rankings

Four unranked teams join the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association Super 25 for winter boys soccer.

The highest of the newcomers is North Shore (Houston) at No. 6, joined by No. 7 Cathedral (Los Angeles), No. 8 Sam Houston (Arlington, Texas) and No. 10 Cypress Bay (Weston, Fla.).

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

Cypress Bay won the Florida 5A title, its fifth state title in seven years. Cypress Bay beat Lakewood Ranch, 1-0, in the title game, playing with 10 players after a red card was issued about 20 minutes into the game.

Montverde Academy (Fla.) remains No. 1 and has finished its season at 20-0-1. Godinez Fundamental (Santa Ana, Calif.) stays at No. 2.

The Woodlands (Texas) jumps from No. 8 to No. 3 in the rankings with a 12-1 mark.

Northwest Ranking (Flowood, Miss.) is No. 4 and Fleming Island (Orange Park, Fla.) is No. 5. Fleming Island won the Florida 4A title, 4-0, against Doral on Saturday.