North Valleys golf fundraiser on April 1

North Valleys High School will hold a golf tournament fundraiser on April 1 at Sierra Sage Golf Course

The golf tournament is for the benefit of the North Valleys High School Athletics Department. The shotgun 4-man scramble will begin at 8:30 a.m., with check in at 7 a.m. Each participant’s entry fee of $85 includes their round with a cart, beverages, gift bag, post-tournament banquet, and raffle. Entry is available for $85/participant, and organizers are also looking for hole sponsors of $100, or raffle prize donations.

All the proceeds will go to the North Valleys Athletics department. Sierra Sage Golf Course is located at 6355 Silver Lake Rd. Reno. Entry form must be mailed by March 10. For more information, or to sign up or donate, contact Bryan Arciniega at 775-772-9820, or email at barciniega@washoeschools.net.