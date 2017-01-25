North Valleys rallies past Hug

North Valleys didn’t let a 10-point deficit get in the way.

The Panthers started making some shots and getting some rebounds and took a 70-60 win over Hug in boys basketball Tuesday night at North Valleys.

Brendan Talonen led North Valleys with 16 points, Cade Duggins had 12 and AJ Dennis added 11 as the Panthers improved to 2-9.

Hug led 35-25 in the second quarter, 41-35 at the half and 52-47 after three. But the Panthers chipped away at it and got in front, 55-54 on a 3-pointer by Duggins.

Talonen, a 6-foot-4 senior, said the Panthers never doubted themselves.

‘“Usually, in our other games, we can’t come together like that, but we had good movement on offense and or defense started working, moving around in our zone,” Talonen said.

North Valleys coach Richard Peraldo said his team got the momentum at the right time.

He said his team was not satisfied just getting the lead, but wanted to extend it.

His bench was strong Tuesday as Duggins and Dennis sat out with foul trouble until the middle of the fourth quarter. The Panthers were also without leading scorer Jalen Meadors.

“It’s one game at a time. (Tuesday) was a big one,” Perlado said. “If we didn’t win tonight, you could pretty much write us done. We’ve got to win and we still need some help, but the kids believed.”

North Valleys hosts Reed on Friday.

Hug coach Keegan Bosier said the Hawks need to play all 32 minutes.

“We lacked desire, the 50-50 balls we weren’t getting. We lacked desire and focus,” Bosier said.

North Valleys outscored Hug, 23-8 in the fourth quarter.

Bosier said the Hawks were rushing shots late in the game. When shots stopped falling, defense lapsed.

Sam Moala led Hug with 23 points and Malik Youmes had 16 as they dropped to 3-8. Hug plays at Reno on Friday.

In other games Tuesday, Aidan Cantwell scored 50 points to lead Bishop Manogue over Wooster, 88-41.

Galena beat Damonte Ranch, 63-53, to improve to 9-2. Damonte dropped to 2-9.

Carson held off Douglas, 45-41, to improve to 9-2 and remain tied with Galena for first place. Carson plays at Galena on Friday.

In the High Desert, Spanish Springs beat Reed, 70-50, to improve to 11-0 and keep a three game lead over Reno with five games left in the regular season. Reed dropped to 5-6.

Reno beat McQueen, 63-54 as Tommy Challis led the Huskies (8-3) with 25 points and Drew Rippingham added 21.

Hayden Millie led the Lancers (5-6) with 17 point and Guillermo Ramos had 11.

Basketball Friday: (all doubleheaders) Girls at 5:15 p.m., boys at 7 p.m., Hug at Reno, Spanish Springs at McQueen, Reed at North Valleys, Bishop Manogue at Douglas, Carson at Galena, Wooster at Damonte Ranch.