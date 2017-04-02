North Valleys Talonen throws no-hitter

North Valleys senior Brendan Talonen tossed a no-hitter Saturday as North Valleys beat Quincy, 10-0 in the Hug High BaseBrawl Tourney.

Talonen struck out six in five innings and walked three.

Logan Rumbaugh went 4-for- 4 with three runs scored for North Valleys.

North Valleys had 14 hits, including two each by River Rehmann, Colton Love and Jace Miller. Miller also drove in three runs.

North Valleys did not commit any errors in the game

Late Saturday, Bishop Manogue lost in the fifth-place game to Sheldon, Oregon, 11-9, at the Coach Bob Invitational in Phoenix.

For Manogue, Rylan Charles was 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs. Michael Davis was 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored.