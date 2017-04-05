North Webster’s Rodney Thrash hangs up sneakers

Rodney Thrash doesn’t know that the next chapter in his life will be but he plans to work with young people in moving “them closer to the Lord.”

Thrash has announced his retirement from coaching after 29 years in the business, including the last six as the head boys coach at North Webster. He moved over to the Webster Parish school when Cotton Valley, Sarepta, Shongaloo and Springhill were blended into one school.

“It’s been unbelievable the way the students from all four of the schools came together,” Thrash told The Times. “I was blessed when I was at Cotton Valley and I was blessed to be at North Webster.”

North Webster principal Jeff Franklin is advertising the position. Interested parties can email him at jfranklin@websterpsb.org or call (318) 539-2563.

Thrash’s own health issues, his wife’s six-year battle with a brain tumor, along with helping care for his aging parents were cited as reasons for the retirement.

“Lisa is unable to drive, so I’ve had to miss work to take her to doctor visits,” Thrash said. “She is a beautiful woman. Radiation stunted the growth of the tumor, but her stamina still isn’t there. We’re taking advantage of every day we have together.”

The Knights advanced to the playoffs in four of Thrash’s six years at the school. Former Knights’ standout Devin White, now playing linebacker for LSU, came from Cotton Valley with Thrash and played for him on the basketball court for three seasons.

Thrash, the brother of Bossier principal David Thrash, also coached at Pelican and in Stonewall. He spent 18 years at Cotton Valley coaching two sports.

“It’s been quite a ride,” he said. “I’ll miss the kids and the relationships I had with them. I’ve been a blessed man.”

The school’s name change, along with a new mascot, has caused North Webster to lose some support from former Springhill High supporters, according to Thrash.

“Mr. Franklin has done an outstanding job, but the Lumberjacks are always watching over the school,” he said. “It’s a new school, but that’s something you can’t disguise.”

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6