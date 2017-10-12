Northern Illinois commit Justin Hall receives Under Armour All-America jersey

Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.) all-purpose back Justin Hall received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Hall has committed to play at Northern Illinois.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.