Northside Warner Robins (Ga.) kicker Cory (C.J.) Munson hits 59-yard field goal to force OT

Of all the great field goals in high school football history, few may be more impressive than the 59-yarder that C.J. Munson provided for Warner Robins Northside (Ga.).

Yes, you read that correctly. Fifty-nine yards. And that’s not even the craziest part: Munson had to hit the kick just to force overtime. The made clutch kick came in the fourth quarter with Northside trailing Lee County (Ga.) 10-7. As soon as Munson was done, the game was tied at 10.

Lee County eventually escaped with a 16-13 victory in overtime when the Trojans scored a touchdown to trump yet another Munson field goal on Northside’s possession. Still, the eye-popping performance came from Munson’s kick to get the game to that point.

The amazing thing about Munson isn’t just the strength of his leg, it’s also his accuracy. The junior entered Friday’s game as the No. 4-ranked kicker in the nation in MaxPreps’ standings with 11 made field goals and an 80 percent conversion rate. That will obviously go up after Friday night.

While it’s too early to tell for sure that it will stay there, 59 yards is currently the nation’s longest made field goal in 2017, a single yard longer than Colorado senior Issac Power and Arizona senior Brayden Narveson.

This isn’t the first impressive kicking performance of Munson’s junior season, either; three weeks ago Munson connected from 51, 49 and 45 yards.

As impressive as that is, it pales in comparison to a 59-yarder to tie the game in the fourth. At least now we know where an program that needs a placekicker for the 2019 season should be looking.