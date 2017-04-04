North/South All-Star Classic in Logansport

The North/South Indiana All-Star Classic is set for Sunday at the Berry Bowl in Logansport.
The annual girls-boys doubleheader will begin at 2 p.m. with the girls game and finish with the boys game at 4 p.m. The event in sponsored by Logansport High School, Hoosier Basketball Magazine and Pacesetter Sports of Terre Haute.
The North girls will be coached by Logansport’s Meranda Cooper and New Albany’s Tammy Geron will coach the South. Logansport’s Pat Skaggs will coach the North boys and Hamilton Southeastern’s Brian Satterfield will coach the South.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling (574) 753-2250 or at the door.
Here are the rosters for the two games:
Girls
North
Madison Dalton, Logansport, 5-9, undecided
Courtney Dunlap, Argos, 5-9, undecided
Dana Evans, Gary West, 5-6, Louisville
Dayton Groninger, Warsaw, 6-foot, Indiana Wesleyan
DeShawna Harper, Heritage Christian, 5-4, Alabama A&M
Nicole Konieczny, South Bend St. Joe, 5-7, Valparaiso
Karissa McLaughlin, Homestead, 5-8, Purdue
Audrey Minix, North White, 5-10, undecided
Madisen Parker, Homestead, 5-8, Bowling Green
Anne Secrest, Tippecanoe Valley, 6-foot, Youngstown State
Daly Sullivan, South Bend St. Joe, 5-9, Mount St. Mary’s
Ajanae’ Thomas, North Central, 5-10, Indiana State
South
Chyna Anthony, New Albany, 6-1, Northern Kentucky
Paige Barrett, Scottsburg, 5-10, Murray State
Kayla Casteel, Plainfield, 5-9, Evansville
Abby Downard, Cardinal Ritter, 5-6, undecided
Katie Helgason, Greenfield-Central, 5-7, Ball State
Maliah Howard-Bass, Columbus North, 5-9, Ball State
Bre Lloyd, Hamilton Southeastern, 5-9, Wright State
Rachel McLimore, Zionsville, 5-10, DePaul
Destiny Perkins, Lawrence North, 5-6, Akron
Paige Saylor, Roncalli, 5-5, Lafayette College
Brittany Welch, Sheridan, 5-11, IUPUI
Madison Wise, Greenfield-Central, 6-1, Iowa State
Selected but injured: Riley Blackwell, Plainfield
Boys
North
Jalen Adaway, Logansport, 6-4
Justin Crabb, Twin Lakes, 6-foot
Haden Deaton, McCutcheon, 6-4
Wyatt Hughes, Maconaquah, 6-9
Matt Jennings, Logansport, 6-foot
Tim Leavell, Marion, 6-1
Emmanuel Little, North Central, 6-6
Vincent Miranda, NorthWood, 6-foot
Mateo Rivera, North Central, 6-1
Mack Smith, Warren Central, 6-2
Sasha Stefanovic, Crown Point, 6-4
Kris Wilkes, North Central, 6-7
South
Mark Albers, Pendleton Heights, 6-4
Sterling Brown, Carmel, 6-foot
Michael Ertel, Mt. Vernon, 6-2
Zach Gunn, Hamilton Southeastern, 6-6
David Hanyard, Lafayette Jeff, 5-10
Isaac Hibbard, New Albany, 6-foot
Ra Kpedi, Lawrence North, 6-9
Trevor Lakes, Lebanon, 6-8
Jaylen Minnett, Terre Haute South, 6-1
Nike Sibande, Crispus Attucks, 6-3
Grant Smith, Connersville, 6-6
Tyler Smith, Northeastern, 6-foot
Selected but injured: Cooper Neese, Cloverdale