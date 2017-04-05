Northwestern's Friday night games moved because Pat Fitzergald believes in high school football

HighSchoolFootballAmerica.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports

When the Big Ten announced plans to play more games on Friday nights, Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald was a vocal opponent of the decision saying, “I believe Fridays are for high school football first and foremost. I think playing on a short week is a mistake. I’d prefer to keep Big Ten football on Saturdays. I get it, doesn’t mean I like it.”

Evidently, Fitzgerald’s comment made an impact, as the league has decided to move Northwestern’s two scheduled Friday night games to Saturday afternoon, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Wildcats will play Maryland on Oct. 14, instead of Oct. 13, and Michigan State on Oct. 28, instead of the Oct. 27.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Fitzgerald called the move, “good news.”

Other coaches also have expressed dissent with the Friday night games.

Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin will all play Friday night games in 2017, although only two of those will be conference games.

