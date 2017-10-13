Northwestern commit Devin O'Rourke receives Under Armour All-America jersey

Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.) defensive end Devin O’Rourke received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

O’Rourke, a 6-6, 240-pound four-star, is the 3rd-ranked player at any position in the state of Illinois, according to ESPN. He committed to Northwestern in March.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.