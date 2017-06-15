Youngest athlete to run 4-minute mile outdoes himself with 3:56.29

Norwegian 16-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen ran a 3:56.29 mile at the Bislett Games. https://t.co/9aMhEvZXLo pic.twitter.com/uiE8eofLmR — MileSplit US (@milesplit) June 15, 2017

Two weeks after becoming the youngest athlete to run a mile in under four minutes, Norway’s 16-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen has outdone himself.

At May’s Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore., Ingebrigtsen ran a 3:58.07 mile. On Thursday in his home country, he lowered his record mark by nearly two full seconds, running 3:56.29 at the Bislett Games in Oslo, Norway, in a special “U20 Dream Mile” event set up for him.

As Mile Split noted, Ingebrigtsen is continuing a family legacy of great milers, and brothers Henrik (3:50.72 personal best) and Filip (3:53.23 PB), were at the meet to support him, with Filip competing later in the meet.

While the race was paced by Australian Jack Rayner, who ran the first 1,200 meters in 3:00.1, Ingebrigtsen hit the bell in 3:00.3 and closed his last 400 meters in 55.9 to cap off a run for the ages.