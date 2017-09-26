USA Today Sports

Norwin (Pa.) moves to No. 1, four newcomers enter Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings

Norwin (Pa.) moves to No. 1, four newcomers enter Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings

Super 25

Norwin (Pa.) moves to No. 1, four newcomers enter Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings

Norwin (North Huntingdon, Pa.) moved to the top of the latest USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

Last week’s No. 1, Glastonbury (Ct.), fell from the rankings after a tie against Tolland (Ct.).

Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) moved up three spots to No. 2 and is followed by Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.), Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.), and Jesuit (Portland, Ore.).

Four newcomers enter the rankings, led by American Fork (Utah), which comes in at No. 19.

, , , , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home