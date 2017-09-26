Norwin (Pa.) moves to No. 1, four newcomers enter Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings

Norwin (North Huntingdon, Pa.) moved to the top of the latest USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings.

Last week’s No. 1, Glastonbury (Ct.), fell from the rankings after a tie against Tolland (Ct.).

Houston (Germantown, Tenn.) moved up three spots to No. 2 and is followed by Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.), Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.), and Jesuit (Portland, Ore.).

Four newcomers enter the rankings, led by American Fork (Utah), which comes in at No. 19.