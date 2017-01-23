Notebook: Six-man football would have large ramifications

Discussions on the possibility of bringing six-man football back to South Dakota cannot be sufficiently explored in 140-character tweets. There are a lot of moving pieces that will have to fall into the right places in order for the SDHSAA to continue pursuing the matter (at least as a realistic possibility for 2019).

Below are some leftover news and notes regarding the topic of the story that originally ran in Sunday’s paper, including comments from SDHSAA assistant executive director John Krogstrand on how the addition of a new class could impact the rest of the high school landscape.

RIPPLE EFFECT



It goes without saying that adding an entirely new class will lead to some dramatic changes to the current classification system, both in terms of the number of participants and the enrollment cutoffs.

“I think the number of teams would increase, but at the same time I think a lot of those teams would be some of our existing schools that are already playing 9B or the lower end of 9A,” Krogstrand said.

He declined to speculate on specific changes to the system (including if the changes would be limited to the nine-man level), but acknowledged that the addition of a six-man class would likely lead to the dissolution of another.

“When that happens, it would probably affect the classification structure and cause us to look at where the teams are and how everything fits,” Krogstrand said. “That’s why it would have to be a full membership conversation. There’d certainly be a ripple effect as far as adding six-man football. It probably wouldn’t happen without the elimination of a class – or more a substitution for a class.”

With respect to the realignment process itself, Krogstrand said: “If we decide that yes we want to go with six-man football, it would probably be a review by our membership and by our board of all classes, to where it makes sense instead of just arbitrarily saying add this, subtract this and away we go.”

NEXT STEP



The discussion officially began at the football advisory in November, then the finalization of class alignments for the upcoming cycle provided some additional clarity (formation of co-ops, etc.). Now we wait until March for the next major step in this process.

At the end of the month, the state’s athletics directors will convene in Chamberlain for their annual conference. During this time, a confidential survey will be distributed to the membership to gauge interest in six-man football.

Why the emphasis on confidential?

“There may be situations where it’s offered and there are two schools that may be in a co-op – maybe six-man and having their own team again would make sense,” Krogstrand explained. “But if it doesn’t happen, they don’t want to cause a rift within their co-op. We certainly don’t want to create any bad blood out there as this is literally just a discussion at this point.”

An important caveat: Even if the balloting shows sufficient interest in a six-man class, Krogstrand pointed out that the board could vote to push it past 2019.

THE TIMING FACTOR



Timing will play a fascinating role in the success or failure of bringing six-man ball to the state by 2019.

Centerville and Freeman, two schools that would have made ideal six-man candidates, were able to find suitable solutions to keep varsity football.

For other schools, their enrollment may have gone down, but a boost in their numbers down the road and/or current interest in football may lead them to vote no on the measure.

“It’s all about timing and right now, in looking at it, it’s not going to hit this rotation and so in another two-year rotation, if they do implement it, we’re actually swinging on back up with our numbers,” Centerville athletic director Doug Edberg said. “We’re hoping realistically that we wouldn’t have to look at that option, just the way our numbers are coming back.”

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION



If there’s one thing you take away from all this, it’s that the location of the interested parties is just as important as the numbers.

There can be 15 schools interested, but if those schools are scattered across the state with significant distance between one another, introducing a six-man class doesn’t make much sense.

However, if there are clusters of schools interested that are located near opposite borders, Krogstrand suggested a possible workaround.

“In those situations where we’re looking for places to find games, maybe it’s more realistic if you drive across the border 40-50 miles instead of trying to go 200 miles in-state,” he said. “(The six-man discussion) is one of those things that’s maybe spread a little bit just because of where games are available and some options exist.”

Out of state options are all fine and good, but just to be sure the dead horse is sufficiently beaten…

“The hard part for us in looking at it, the teams that were interested in six-man are so far away that travel would be really difficult,” said Edberg. “There was nothing within 60 miles of us, so the only option for us would be to find some Nebraska schools.”

Below is a map of the six-man teams in Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska, plus the nine-man teams in South Dakota (click on a point to see the Boys Only Average Daily Membership figures for the upcoming cycle).

QUALITATIVE OVER QUANTITATIVE



In 2005, the NSAA decided that when 16 schools began playing six-man football, it would reconsider adding a state championship game. This past fall, there were 25, so the board determined that it would go through the process and fully sanction six-man ball.

That won’t be the case in South Dakota – there is no magic number.

“I don’t know that there’s necessarily a number, per say,” Krogstrand said. “If we had 20 teams, but there’s five in each of the four corners of the state, even there it probably be all that feasible just because of trying to put together a regular season schedule.”

To that end, the responses Faith athletics director Doug Schauer has gotten to his proposal suggest six-man football is still ways away from being brought back to South Dakota.

“The responses I got, and I was surprised by some of the schools, it was scattered across the state. It wasn’t just one geographic area,” he said. “We’re so spread out that I don’t know how that all would play out.”

ALTERNATIVES TO THE ALTERNATIVE



In 1998, when Nebraska dropped six-man football as a state-sanctioned championship sport, the remaining participants continued to field teams, whilst maintaining their membership with the NSAA.

A reasonable alternative, but not one that appears to be feasible for South Dakota.

“It could be possible, but I think right now the efforts and discussions of everyone right now is to make it work within our hospices as long as the interest is there,” Krogstrand said. “Certainly, if the interest isn’t there and schools could go the route of doing their own thing… There’d be some options out there, but I think if we aren’t able to find the energy or the ability to do it, it would be kind of surprising to me that it could outside the association.”

He added that the SDHSAA is more involved with certain aspects than other states, creating “another difficult hurdle to overcome.”

Marty athletic director Galen Drapeau floated out the possibility of his school playing lacrosse instead of football if the six-man classification does not come to fruition.

“I was just thinking of stepping out of football and moving in a direction of lacrosse and maybe setting up some kind of league with all these other Indian schools,” he said. “We have a lot of players here and the kids seem to enjoy that.”

