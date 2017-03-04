Gallery Notre Dame Academy vs West De Pere in WIAA regionals By USA TODAY Sports March 3, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Notre Dame Academy forward Jonathan Santaga wrestles the ball away from West De Pere guards Tristan Jindra and Taylor Rahn at West De Pere High School Friday, March 3, 2017. Notre Dame Academy guard Avery Lyons knocks the ball from West De Pere guard Tyler Schwartz at West De Pere High School Friday, March 3, 2017. West De Pere guard Tyler Schwartz tries to control of the ball against Notre Dame Academy at West De Pere High School Friday, March 3, 2017. Notre Dame Academy center Michael Rader shoots underneath against West De Pere guard Tyler Schwartz at West De Pere High School Friday, March 3, 2017. Notre Dame Academy player Reese Johnson punches the ball from Jake Karchinski against West De Pere at West De Pere High School Friday, March 3, 2017. Notre Dame Academy center Matthew Rader drives the lane against West De Pere forward Quinn Norton at West De Pere High School Friday, March 3, 2017. Notre Dame Academy guard Connor Hennigan battles against West De Pere forward Garrett Kempen at West De Pere High School Friday, March 3, 2017. Notre Dame Academy guard Avery Lyon scrambles for the ball against West De Pere guard Marcus Owens at West De Pere High School Friday, March 3, 2017. Notre Dame Academy forward Jonathan Santaga has his shot blocked in the lane by West De Pere defender Garrett Kempen at West De Pere High School Friday, March 3, 2017. West De Pere's dance team performs at halftime of the game against Notre Dame Academy at West De Pere High School Friday, March 3, 2017. Notre Dame Academy guard Jonathan Santaga tries to control a loose ball against West De Pere at West De Pere High School Friday, March 3, 2017. Notre Dame Academy coach John Taylor talks with the referee after his team was hit with a technical foul against West De Pere at West De Pere High School Friday, March 3, 2017. Notre Dame Academy defenders surround West De Pere guard Tyler Schwartz at West De Pere High School Friday, March 3, 2017. West De Pere's dance team performs at halftime of the game against Notre Dame Academy at West De Pere High School Friday, March 3, 2017. GreenBayPressGazette, West De Pere High School (De Pere WI), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News WIAA girls basketball brackets released News WIAA boys basketball brackets released News ALL-USA Green Bay basketball rankings