Notre Dame adds big basketball recruit in 4-star SG Robby Carmody

The NBA Draft stole most headlines Thursday, but there was basketball news to cheer in South Bend, as Notre Dame added a major recruit in the form of four-star shooting guard Robby Carmody.

A rising senior at Mars Area (Pa.) High, Carmody is a lights-out shooter who joins fellow 4-star recruit Prentiss Hubb in Notre Dame’s forthcoming recruiting class.

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey was a key factor in Carmody’s commitment, as he made in the tweet in which he announced his decision.

While there is still plenty of time before Carmody can sign to make his commitment official, he doesn’t sound like a player who will consider other options now that his mind is made up. That’s very good news for Notre Dame, which continues to snap up the class of the mid-Atlantic.