Notre Dame, Bay Port advance to hockey sectionals

DE PERE – Jon Holzbach registered a hat trick and Matthew Kini scored twice as the Notre Dame boys hockey team cruised to a WIAA regional title with an 8-3 win over Ashwaubenon at Cornerstone on Thursday.

Jacob Peterman, Stephen Lovell and Brady Bjork also scored for the second-seeded Tritons (14-10), who built up a 6-1 lead after two periods.

Bjork had a game-high four assists, and Bryce Poshak had two for Notre Dame. David Michaelson made just seven saves, as the Tritons outshot the Jaguars (10-15-1) by a 30-10 margin.

Kaden Appleton, Liam Golden and Josh Gillis scored for Ashwaubenon.

Bay Port 4,

Antigo 3 (OT)

ANTIGO – Spencer Challe scored the game-winning goal off a Spencer Challe assist, sending the Pirates to the sectional round in dramatic fashion.

Complete stats were not submitted at press time. Bay Port (17-9), the No. 6 seed, advances to take Notre Dame at Cornerstone in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday.