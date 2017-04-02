Notre Dame beats two top 10 teams

WAUKESHA – The Notre Dame girls soccer team defeated the fifth and sixth ranked teams in Division 2 on Saturday.

The Tritons shut out Waukesha South 4-0 as Trudy Quidzinski and Jenna Cuene each scored two goals.

Goalkeeper Emma Riedi made two saves to record the shutout.

In their second game, the Tritons beat Waukesha West 3-2.

Quidzinski, Katelyn Morgan and Kiki Kussow each recorded a goal for Notre Dame.

Riedi had six saves in net, including one with under 10 seconds left in the game to maintain the lead.

G.B. Southwest Triangular

GREEN BAY – The Southwest soccer team came away with two shutout wins in its home triangular.

The Trojans defeated New London 2-0 in Game 1. Bree Bzdawka and Emily Burg both scored, while Alexis Cumber and Ashley Zimonick both added assists.

Maddy Mielke made one save for the shutout.

Southwest had another shutout win, defeating Merrill 3-0.

Cumber led the way with two goals, while Taylor Johnson added another. Bzdawka totaled two assists and Katie Nelson had one.