Notre Dame commit George Takacs celebrates Army All-American Bowl selection

Gulf Coast (Naples, Fla.) tight end George Takacs received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.

The four-star tight end out of Florida committed to Notre Dame back in June.

“It’s one of the best academic schools in the country. It’s one of the best football schools in the country. The tradition at tight end. It checked off all of my boxes. It was the perfect fit for me,” Takacs told 247Sports.

The U.S Army All-American Bowl will kick off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.