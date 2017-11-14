Notre Dame commit Jack Lamb receives Under Armour All-America jersey

Great Oak (Temecula, Calif.) linebacker Jack Lamb received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Monday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Lamb, a Notre Dame commit, is the 13th-ranked linebacker in the country according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.