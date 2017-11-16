Notre Dame commit Phil Jurkovec's family connection to the military makes Army Bowl selection extra special

Pine-Richland quarterback (Gibsonia, Pa.) Phil Jurkovec is having a great season and on Thursday, he added to his list of accomplishments by donning his jersey for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

“My uncle was in the Marines and I’ve had other family members who were in the military,” Jurkovec said. “That part of the game was really cool. That’s an important aspect.”

He has led the Rams to the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) 6A final, where they will play Central Catholic (Pittsburgh) at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field on Saturday.

RELATED: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

“We’re all pumped up,” he said. “Everyone on the team is a Steelers fan and now we get to play on their field. I think the difference this year is our senior leadership.”

He’s rushed for 805 yards and 16 touchdowns and completed 175 of 230 passes for 3,003 yards and 30 touchdowns while leading Pine-Richland to a 12-0 record. Last Friday, he threw for five touchdowns and 432 yards in a 49-25 WPIAL semifinal defeat of North Allegheny.

The Notre Dame commit is rated by 247Sports as the No. 5 dual-threat style quarterback in their composite rankings. He’s been committed to the Irish since he was a sophomore and while his commitment is solid, he doesn’t plan on going early to South Bend.

“I’ve been there five or six times, so I know my way around,” he said. “I was thinking of going there early, but I wanted to enjoy my senior year. I have a good group of friends and I wanted to finish out high school with them.”

The U.S Army All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.