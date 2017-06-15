Notre Dame commits aggressively subtweeted Braden Lenzy following flip to Oregon

On Wednesday, four-star athlete prospect Braden Lenzy flipped his college commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon. The reaction from his former fellow Notre Dame commits was rapid and visceral.

As it tends to, the responses to Lenzy’s decision came primarily on Twitter, and flowed from both future and current Notre Dame players, led by Fighting Irish quarterback commit Phil Jurkovec:

Too many flaky people — Phil Jurkovec (@pjurkovec) June 14, 2017

He wasn’t alone in that particular assessment of Lenzy. Fellow Class of 2018 commits Ovie Oghoufo and Ja’Mion Franklin also underscored their doubts that Lenzy was ever all-in with the Irish.

it's more than football.

it's a family thing.#WeAreND — Ovie Oghoufo (@OvieOghoufo) June 14, 2017

Current Notre Dame players weren’t thrilled with Lenzy’s decision either, though their tone was slightly less caustic than Lenzy’s once future classmates.

Either way, if Notre Dame wanted to hold on to a chance to steal Lenzy back, this probably wasn’t the best way to go about it.