Notre Dame commits Jayson Ademilola, Shayne Simon receive U.S. Army All-American Bowl jerseys

St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) defensive stars Jayson Ademilola and Shayne Simon received their U.S. Army All-American Bowl jerseys Wednesday at their school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

RELATED: U.S. Army All-American Selection Tour

“It’s a great honor and a great privilege,” Simon, whose father and grandfather served in the military, said. “I’m truly honored by this accomplishment.”

Ademilola echoed those sentiments.

“It’s a great feeling,” Ademilola said. “I’ve had this dream since I was a freshman. The opportunity came and I’m super blessed.”

Both Ademilola and Simon are committed to Notre Dame, along with Ademilola’s brother, Justin. Ademilola is the nation’s 14th-ranked defensive tackle in the nation, according to 247Sports, while Simon is the sixth-ranked outside linebacker in the country.

Simon has also proven to be a threat offensively at wide receiver. Last week he caught eight passes for 199 yards and three scores. Chances are, though, when he lines up against the nation’s best, he’ll be at linebacker.

Both players indicated that they were excited to compete against the nation’s best.

The U.S Army All-American Bowl will kick off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

“I’m looking to get better and take in a lot of coaching,” Ademilola said. “I’ll be around some great players and it will be a great experience.”