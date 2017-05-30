Notre Dame de Sion (Mo.) takes over No. 1 in Super 25 girls spring soccer

With the final rankings still to come, the USA TODAY Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for girls spring soccer has a new No. 1.

The new No. 1 is the former No. 2 — Notre Dame de Sion (Kansas City). But in order to lock up the top spot, Notre Dame de Sion has to win its own state title.

RELATED: Full Super 25 rankings

Notre Dame de Sion, the two-time defending Class 3 champions, plays Washington in the state semifinals Friday.

Notre Dame de Sion moves up after a 1-0 loss by previous No. 1 Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) in the Virginia 6A regional quarterfinals. Battlefield, the three-time defending state champions, fell to Madison to snap a 25-game winning streak. Battlefield is No. 21 this week.

Barrington (Ill.) moved up a spot to No. 2 and plays Hononegah (Rockton) on Tuesday in the 3A Super Sectionals.

Miles Godwin (Richmond, Va.) makes a huge leap from No. 21 to No. 3 and remains alie in the state playoffs.

St. Pius (Atlanta) bumps from No. 7 to No. 4 and is the state Class AAAA champion.

Colorado 5A state champion Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch) moves up from No. 10 to No. 5.

Blue Valley West (Overland Park, Kan.) moves up from No. 10 to No. 6 after winning the state 6A title with a 2-1 victory against Blue Valley North.

Charlotte Latin School (Charlotte, N.C.) leads the newcomers at No. 9. D’Evelyn (Lakewood, Colo) comes in at No. 11, Carboro (N.C.) at No. 17,

Forest Hills Central (Grand Rapids, Mich.) at No. 20, St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) at No. 24 and Vestavia Hills (Ala.) at No. 25.

The final Super 25 is scheduled for June 20.