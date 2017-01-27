Notre Dame flips 3-star athlete commit Jordan Genmark Heath from Cal

Notre Dame has some scholarships still available, and they’re going to try to make sure not to leave any on the table.

On Thursday, the Fighting Irish officially flipped the commitment of three-star athlete Jordan Genmark Heath, who was previously a pledge to Cal. Genmark Heath starred for San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic and should be a versatile addition to Notre Dame, while he’ll be an equally big blow to the Golden Bears, to whom he committed in early October.

Genmark Heath visited South Bend just last weekend and apparently came away impressed. That, combined with the coaching change at Cal, opened the door just enough for him to adjust his future plans.

The SoCal native wasn’t Notre Dame’s only addition of the prior week, either. Colin Grunhard, a completely unranked center prospect from Bishop Miege in Kansas also pledged his future to the Fighting Irish, heading to South Bend as a preferred walk-on.

Excited to announce that I will be furthering my education and playing football next year at the University of Notre Dame! #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/e2rqPjWbWQ — Colin Grunhard (@Colingrun) January 25, 2017

It’s hard to imagine the 6-foot, 250-pounder landing a full scholarship from Notre Dame, but he does come from relative Notre Dame royalty; his father Tim Grunhard was a full-season starter on the offensive line of Notre Dame’s 1988 national championship squad who went on to a 10-year, All-Pro career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

If Colin Grunhard has just an ounce of his father’s magic in a gold helmet, getting him on campus may yet prove to be a silently solid move.