Notre Dame hockey rallies to win

ANTIGO – Finding itself down 3-0 late in the second period, the Notre Dame boys hockey team rallied for a 4-3 victory over Antigo in a nonconference contest Tuesday.

Notre Dame (6-5) scored three goals in the final eight minutes of the second period and put it away with a game-winner with less than two minutes left in the third.

Mike Gregoire, Bryce Poshak and Brady Bjork each netted Tritons second-period goals, while Stephen Lovell buried home the game-winner.

Bo Buckley was in goal for Notre Dame and saved 24 shots.