DE PERE – Brady Bjork recorded six points in the Notre Dame boys hockey team’s 7-0 win over Sheboygan in the semifinals of the Fox River Classic Conference Tournament on Friday.

Bjork tallied a goal and five assists for the Tritons (11-7, 6-0), while Stephen Lovell scored twice.

Jon Fry, Mike Gregoire, Bryce Poshak and Matthew Kini each added a goal for Notre Dame.

Tritons goaltender Bo Buckley recorded the shutout, making 17 saves.