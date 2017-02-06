Notre Dame, Ice Bears No. 2 seeds for playoffs

The WIAA released tournament brackets and seeds for its girls and boys hockey tournaments.

In the girls tournament, the Bay Area Ice Bears received a No. 2 seed in its sectional and will host No. 7 Hartland Arrowhead co-op at the Cornerstone Community Center on Feb. 17 in a regional final.

Green Bay Notre Dame got a No. 2 seed in its sectional and received a bye into the regional finals of the boys tournament.

No. 10 Ashwaubenon will play at No. 7 De Pere on Feb. 14 at the De Pere Ice Center. The winner will face Notre Dame on Feb. 16 at the Cornerstone Community Center.

No. 11 Green Bay United faces No. 6 Bay Port on Feb. 14 in a regional semifinal at the Cornerstone Community Center. The winner will play at No. 3 Antigo on Feb. 16.

Eight boys teams and four girls teams advance to the WIAA state tournament, which runs March 2-4 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.