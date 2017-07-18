Notre Dame lands 2019 QB Cade McNamara

Damonte Ranch (Reno, Nev.) junior quarterback Cade McNamara announced on Twitter that he has given a verbal commitment to play football at Notre Dame.

I have made my decision to play quarterback at Notre Dame. I'm all in!☘️ pic.twitter.com/JpZ9KCdENU — Cade McNamara (@Cademac_QB) July 17, 2017

McNamara (6-foot-1, 186 pounds) already has offers from Nevada, San Diego State, Hawaii and Wisconsin.

McNamara broke every Damonte Ranch passing record last season and helped lead the Mustangs to the Northern 4A championship and a berth in the state semifinals.

His younger brother Kyle McNamara will be a sophomore receiver/safety on the Damonte Ranch football team in the fall.