Notre Dame lands another big-time prospect, 4-star Calif. LB Jack Lamb

Notre Dame landed a crucial four-star prospect for the second time in a week on Thursday evening, with Great Oak (Calif.) High inside linebacker Jack Lamb committing to the Irish.

Lamb follows in the footsteps of Shayne Simon, who became Notre Dame’s highest-rated prospect in the Class of 2018 as a fellow linebacker just two days earlier.

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound bruising inside linebacker, Lamb had an overpowering junior season, racking up 117 tackles, including 18 tackles-for-loss and four sacks. A standout at Nike’s The Opening Finals, Lamb chose Notre Dame rather than 22 other scholarships, most from major Power 5 programs.

“I felt like the Notre Dame trip was a really good one,” Lamb told 247 Sports’ Steve Wiltfong following an unofficial trip to South Bend. “It brought some clarity to my mind. I really liked the school. I love all of the football tradition. Obviously a great academic school as well. Overall, a great trip for me.”

Lamb is the 15th commitment in Notre Dame’s Class of 2018, which continues to chug up the national rankings with the commitments of Simon and Lamb.