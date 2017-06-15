Notre Dame lands commitment from 4-star TE George Takacs with photo of himself as toddler on the field

Notre Dame’s football program had reason for disappointing on Wednesday when four-star athlete Braden Lenzy decommitted from the Irish in favor of Oregon. Luckily for Irish fans, there was a more positive development to cheer on as well.

George Takacs, a four-star tight end recruit from Gulf Coast (Fla.) High, officially committed to Notre Dame ahead of scholarship offers from many of the nation’s most elite programs. The 6-foot-7, 235-pound Takacs is considered just outside the top-10 overall tight end prospects in the Class of 2018, and will be a significant addition to Notre Dame’s growing class.

As with so many recruits today, Takacs committed via Twitter, where he released a message thanking his coaches, friends and all those who recruited him before officially pledging his future to South Bend.

“I just knew from when I stepped on campus this time that Notre Dame was where I should end up,” Takacs told 247 Sports. “Especially with all the history at the tight end position.”

Incredibly, one of the photos Takacs included in his announcement showed his mother holding him on the field in South Bend when he was still a toddler.

Now, years later, he’s headed to be a part of the Notre Dame program himself.