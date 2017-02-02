Notre Dame lands DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Tua Tagovailoa's cousin

Notre Dame landed a prime prospect from Hawaii named Tagovailoa on National Signing Day. It just wasn’t the Tagovailoa that some fans surely were dreaming of in November and December.

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, a top-20 defensive end prospect from Kapolei High in Hawaii chose Notre Dame ahead of scholarship offers from 14 other schools, including USC, Oregon, Washington and in-state Hawaii. He announced his pick at a Hawaii-wide National Signing Day ceremony, with his decision coming less than a week after Tagovailoa-Amosa took an official visit to South Bend with his parents.

Big Thank You to Coach Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame Coaching staff for an exciting experience on my official visit!🍀 #FightingIrish pic.twitter.com/qPGne2wTBk — Myron Tagovailoa (@myraaann) January 30, 2017

In most years, being a three/four star recruit and a top-20 player at ones’ given position would make one the clear standout in any family. Not for the Tagovailoa’s, who also boast new Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was both the Elite 11 and Nike The Opening MVP. In fact, some felt that when Oregon coach Willie Taggart traveled all the way to Hawaii just days after taking the job in Eugene, he was actually doing so to make a run at Tua Tagovailoa, and was using Tagovailoa-Amosa as a convenient justification for his trip.

That apparently was never the case with Notre Dame, which was content to get the Letter of Intent signature from Tagovailoa-Amosa, and could at least rest peacefully in the knowledge that they won’t have to face off against an Alabama team led by his cousin until after Tagovailoa-Amosa graduates.