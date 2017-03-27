Notre Dame lands pledge from 4-star OL John Dirksen

@john_dirksen Congrats on the commit‼️‼️You just made this IRISH FAN very, very happy. Cheer, cheer for old Notre Dame….!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fFSWlFuVgJ — Shelden Wical, D.O. (@Dr_Wical) March 26, 2017

Notre Dame continues to lock down the future of it’s front line, this time gaining a big-time commitment from the state of Ohio.

John Dirksen, a four-star rated offensive tackle from Marion Local High in Maria Stein, Ohio, committed to the Irish on Saturday after spending Friday and Saturday on campus on an unofficial visit. The junior picked the Irish ahead of scholarship offers from Michigan State, Northwestern and Iowa State, among others. He’s the 12th commitment in Notre Dame’s Class of 2018, the eighth of which is rated as a four-star prospect.

Dirksen is notoriously quiet on social media; he does own a Twitter account, but has issued exactly one tweet. To his credit, it’s a pretty terrific one, about being outrun by an actual cow:

dude she ran a 4.5 forty time lol https://t.co/XdOWtBRWJS — John Dirksen (@john_dirksen) December 20, 2015

We’re pretty sure that’s a social media win. More importantly, his arrival is a big win for the Irish, who can now boast two offensive tackle prospects in their incoming class as Brian Kelly begins to feel more comfortable about his future options on his offensive line.