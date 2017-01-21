Notre Dame Prep hires George Prelock as football coach

Scottsdale Notre Dame ended up taking the easiest route to repair and move forward without a spring football.

The Catholic school hired from within, promoting freshman coach George Prelock to head varsity coach. He replaces Mark Nolan, who was ousted in the final week of the season.

“I feel very humbled by this great opportunity,” Prelock said. “The main thing is turning these guys into men, helping them prepare for life.

“We’re ready to move forward. It’s important to rally the community, let them know we can move past everything in a positive way.”

Notre Dame had narrowed the search to two coaches already in the program – Prelock and offensive coordinator Mike Brown, who took over the team in the final week of the regular season, after Nolan was fired.

Prelock said he hasn’t spoken to Brown or any other coaches about staying on to be part of his staff.

Prelock called the offense on the freshman team. He said he will meet with the players early next week.

He returns key skill players from an 8-2 team that was banned from the 5A Conference state playoffs by the Arizona Interscholastic Association for the school’s summer, full-padded workouts for physical-education credit. The AIA also found that Nolan had committed a recruiting violation.

Most of the players who will be seniors played for Prelock on the freshman team at Notre Dame.

Junior running back Jake Smith, who suffered an arm injury late in the season, said he is excited about Prelock leading the varsity.

“I love Coach Prelock,” Weisser said. “One of the best coaches I’ve had by far. Knows the game so well and is even better at inspiring. He always got us fired up before every game. I love Brown, too, and I would have been happy with either of them.”

Quarterback Kylan Weisser, a part-time starter who has an offer from Idaho, said Prelock has great knowledge for the game.

“Freshman year, he gave me one of the best seasons of football I have ever played,” Weisser said. “I am excited to see what he does with this team.”

Notre Dame made a self-imposed penalty with the AIA to take away this year’s spring football in May, when college coaches come through to evaluate players.

Prelock will have to find ways to introduce any new wrinkles to the offense to get the players ready for June 7-on-7 passing leagues.

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827.