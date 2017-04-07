Notre Dame Prep (Md.) climbs to No. 3 in latest Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings

The USA Today High School Sports Super 25 girls high school rankings sees an assortment of changes this week, but Maryland powerhouse McDonogh remains the top team in the land. The Eagles have now won 164 consecutive games, again earning their ranking and currently owning a 9-0 record.

Several teams see their placement in the rankings move up, as a big result in Philadelphia shakes up the order. Darien (Conn.), Conestoga (Pa.) and Garden City (N.Y.) all bump up and hold the No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9 spots, respectively.

Notre Dam Prep (Md.), meanwhile, moves up a spot to No. 3.

Long Island is well represented in the newest edition of the Super 25, including the addition of Bayport-Blue Point. The Phantoms used a good showing against No. 6 Bridgewater-Raritan (N.J.) and then a win over No. 13 Shoreham-Wading River (N.Y.) to vault up to No. 12.

Also entering the rankings this week is New Jersey powerhouse Summit (No. 21), Century of Maryland (No. 23) and Loyola Academy from the Chicago area (No. 25).

While the week ahead lacks the heavyweight Super 25 matchups that highlighted the early season, a slew of contests in Maryland, Virginia New Jersey and New York will have key implications for the rankings.