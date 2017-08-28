Notre Dame QB commit Phil Jurkovec stars in Pine-Richland (Pa.) shutout on national TV

Notre Dame quarterback commit Phil Jurkovec accounted for 356 yards of offense in a little more than a half as Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.) blanked Wayne (Huber Heights, Ohio), 41-0, Sunday in the final game of the GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff.

The second half was played with a running clock because of the margin.

Jurkovec was 14 for 20 for 250 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 106 yards and three touchdowns. The highlight run was a 64-yarder in which he pushed away a tackler with a stiff arm. That run was the game’s first touchdown.

Phil Jurkovec hit em with that stiff arm for a TD. #WPIAL #SCTop10

Jurkovec also topped 6,000 yards for his career in a total of 19 games. He has 4,483 yards passing and 1,837 yards rushing.