Notre Dame rallies past South | Boys Rdp

GREEN BAY – The Notre Dame boys basketball team overcame a halftime deficit to upend Sheboygan South 74-69 in a Fox River Classic Conference game Tuesday.

Jonathan Santaga led the Tritons (14-7, 10-7), scoring a game-high 21 points, including 12 from beyond the arc.

Matthew Rader added 20 points and Connor Hennigan chipped in nine for Notre Dame.

Josh Govek scored 20 points for Sheboygan South (9-12, 7-10), while Evan Ogenorth and Dylan Martens each tallied 13.

Sheboygan South…27 42 – 69

Notre Dame…24 50 – 74

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Jo. Govek 20, Ja. Govek 9, Opgenorth 13, Kaffine 5, Martens 13, Rank Jr. 9. 3-pt: Jo. Govek 3, Ja. Govek 2, Opgenorth 1, Martens 1. FT: 5-11. F: 20.

NOTRE DAME – Lyons 8, Santaga 21, Ihlenfeldt 2, Liegel 2, Johnson 6, Hennigan 9, Ma. Rader 20, O’Connell 6. 3-pt: Santaga 4, Johnson 1. FT: 19-29. F: 15.

Late Monday

Bonduel 69, Wey.-Fremont 54

WEYAUWEGA – Parker Bohm scored 18 points, Bryce Weier added 16 and Cole Letter had 10 points for Bonduel in the road victory.

Jake Hablewitz tallied 25 points for Weyauwega-Fremont.

Bonduel…35 34 – 69

Weyauwega-Fremont…29 25 – 54

BONDUEL – Erb 3, Weier 16, Garside 6, Dehn 1, Olsen 9, Letter 10, Bohm 18, Cairns 6. 3-pt: Weier 3, Garside 2, Olsen 1, Letter 1. FT: 18-25. F: 18.

WEYAUWEGA-FREMONT – McClone 4, Hablewitz 25, Young 8, Bosquez 15, Bartel 2. 3-pt: Hablewitz 2, Young 2, Bosquez 1. FT: 9-16. F: 22.

Marinette 73,

Oconto Falls 49

OCONTO FALLS – Noah Miller and Jake Poetzl each recorded 16 points, leading the Marines to the NEC win.

Matt Wagner and Jordan Wendt both added 14 points for Marinette. Dakota Carriveau had 13 points for Oconto Falls, while Josiah Schoen scored 11.

Marinette…41 32 – 73

Oconto Falls…29 20 – 49

MARINETTE – Miller 16, Nicklaus 2, Fayta 5, Stroming 4, Ma. Wagner 14, Jo. Wendt 14, Nelson 2, Poetzl 16. 3-pt: Ma. Wagner 2, Wendt 1, Poetzl 3. FT: 11-18. F: 11.

OCONTO FALLS – Sefick 3, Kurth 8, Manns 8, Schoen 11, Carriveau 13, Peterson 4, Virtues 3. 3-pt: Sefcik 1, Manns 2, Schoen 3, Carriveau 1, Peterson 1. FT: 3-4. F: 18.