Notre Dame RB Nate Ihlenfeldt commits to Washington

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Notre Dame running back Nate Ihlenfeldt could have found an easier path to playing time, selecting a college team that offered a better opportunity to contribute sooner than later.

That didn’t interest him quite as much as testing himself against the most elite players in the country.

Ihlenfeldt recently committed to the University of Washington as a preferred walk-on, joining a program ranked No. 4 in the country in 2016 and one that got to within one win of playing for the national championship.

It doesn’t get much bigger than this, which is the way Ihlenfeldt likes it.

“It has been my dream since I was a little kid growing up, I always wanted to play Division I football, be a football player,” Ihlenfeldt said. “It’s an opportunity that I am blessed to receive, and I wouldn’t have the opportunity if it wasn’t for everyone else in my life. The coaches, players, teammates.”

It’s the second time this month Notre Dame had a player commit to a Power Five school after quarterback Jonathan Santaga accepted a preferred walk-on offer at the University of Minnesota.

Ihlenfeldt took a visit to Washington in January, and it was difficult to find something he didn’t like.

“I’m extremely excited,” he said. “I can’t wait to get out there and see what everything is like. Obviously, I’ve been out there and visited, and I loved the campus. I loved the area.”

Ihlenfeldt considers himself a homebody, so having some family in his new neighborhood nearly 2,000 miles from Green Bay will be a comfort.

His uncle — Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider — aunt, Traci, and cousins, Ben and Jack all will be nearby. He also has a few other cousins in that area.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Ihlenfeldt was one of the best running backs in the state in 2016 while helping to lead the Tritons to the WIAA Division 3 title game for the second straight season.

He finished second in the state with 2,253 rushing yards and combined to score 31 touchdowns. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry on 342 attempts in serving as the Tritons’ workhorse.

More importantly, he was able to stay healthy after missing his sophomore season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament and then breaking his collarbone in the state title game as a junior.

Ihlenfeldt was named the Fox River Classic Conference offensive player of the year and was a first-team all-state pick by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

He rushed for 200 or more yards in a game four times, including a 226-yard performance against Rice Lake in the semifinals.

Ihlenfeldt made one of the more memorable plays of the season in the title game, when on fourth-and-goal he stiff-armed a Waukesha Catholic Memorial defender and then hurdled over another on the way to the end zone.

“Nate works just as hard, if not harder, than anyone else and I really think he’s going to make a name for himself,” said former Notre Dame teammate Vinny Pallini, who recently completed his freshman season at the University of St. Thomas. “He’s by far one of the most competitive guys I’ve ever played with, which is what makes him so good. I think the coaches at Washington saw that in his film as well as when they met him. He’s there for a reason, and I’m really excited to see what’s coming in the future from him.”

Ihlenfeldt is not sure what the plans are for his freshman season or whether he will redshirt. The Huskies are loaded at running back for 2017, returning both of their top runners in Myles Gaskin and Lavon Coleman. The duo combined to rush for 2,225 yards and 17 TDs last season, and both will be seniors.

Ihlenfeldt won’t beat out either of them for a job, but he’s going in with confidence that he can have an impact during his career.

“I’m going to give it all I got,” Ihlenfeldt said. “Right now, I’m training and getting ready. I want to go in in the best possible shape, give myself the best opportunity to prove what I can do. We will see how it goes from there, but I’m not going to back down and get too nervous about anything.”