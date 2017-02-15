Notre Dame stays hot on recruiting trail, adds OL Cole Mabry

Anyone who thought Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly was going to go quietly into that good night may have greatly underestimated his fight. Kelly has Notre Dame right back near the top of the recruiting rankings for the Class of 2018 already.

The latest addition to the Fighting Irish’s next class comes from Tennessee, where Brentwood offensive lineman Cole Mabry chose Notre Dame ahead of scholarship offers from the likes of Cincinnati and Memphis amid interest from LSU and Arkansas, among others.

Mabry had just received his scholarship offer from Notre Dame after the Irish’s junior day on Feb. 11. It took him just three days to think it over before committing on Valentine’s Day.

I'M PROUD TO SAY THAT I HAVE COMMITTED TO PLAY FOOTBALL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME!!!#goirish ☘️☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/pqY9Uuvv1g — Cole Mabry (@cmabry5) February 14, 2017

A 6-foot-6, 265-pound bruiser, Mabry has the size to be a factor up front for Notre Dame early, though he’ll almost certainly need some time to acclimate to the college game, and likely to add even more of a competitive streak. Either way, he’ll get plenty of push from his future classmates, who seem to be accumulating on nearly a daily basis.