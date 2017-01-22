Notre Dame tops FRCC foe Southwest

GREEN BAY – Kaycee Gierczak scored 17 points to help the Notre Dame girls basketball team pick up a Fox River Classic Conference victory over Green Bay Southwest 66-46 on Saturday.

Notre Dame (8-7, 5-6) got 13 more points from Lizzie Opichka, while Maddie Reitz and Peighton Milton each chipped in with 10.

Jaddan Simmons scored a team-high 16 points for the Trojans (7-7, 4-6) and Amber Bouche added 10.

Notre Dame…38 28 – 66

Green Bay Southwest…24 22 – 46

NOTRE DAME – Laskowski 6, M Reitz 10, Papacosta 4, Gierczak 17, Opichka 13, Milton 10, H Reitz 6. 3-pt: Laskowski 1, Gierczak 1, Milton 1. FT: 12-25. F: 24.

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Simmons 16, Thiel 7, Thomas 9, Bouche 10, Pamanet 4. 3-pt: Thomas 1, Bouche 1. FT: 14-20. F: 20.

Luxemburg-Casco 55, Waupaca 39

WAUPACA – Cassie Schiltz scored 28 points, helping Spartans take the North Eastern Conference matchup.

Schiltz shot a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line and made three 3-pointers.

Luxemburg-Casco (12-2, 8-2) got eight points from Jenna Jorgensen as well.

Victoria Nowak scored 18 points for the Comets (4-9, 3-7).

Luxemburg-Casco…38 17 – 55

Waupaca…19 20 – 39

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Schiltz 28, Jorgensen 8, Thayse 2, Tebon 6, Kollross 2, Dart 2, Bukouricz 2, Junio 5. 3-pt: Schiltz 3, Tebon 2. FT: 10-14. F: 11.

WAUPACA – Johannes 7, Radley 2, Nowak 18, H Smith 2, E Smith 10. 3-pt: Johannes 1, E Smith 2. FT: 12-14. F: 12.