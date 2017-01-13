Notre Dame wins 5th straight | Boys Rdp

The Notre Dame boys basketball team picked up its fifth-straight victory on Thursday, downing Ashwaubenon 55-48 in Fox River Classic Conference play.

Avery Lyons and Matthew Rader each scored 14 points to lead the Tritons (7-2, 4-2 FRCC). Jonathan Santaga added eight points as Notre Dame built up a double-digit halftime lead.

Ben Witting hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 points for Ashwaubenon (4-6, 1-5).

Notre Dame…32 23 – 55

Ashwaubenon…21 27 – 48

NOTRE DAME – Lyons 14, Santaga 8, Strohmeyer 4, Liegel 4, Hennigan 2, Ma. Rader 14, O’Connell 6, L. Johnson 3. 3-pt: Lyons 1, O’Connell 2. FT: 10-17. F: 17. Fouled out: R. Johnson.

ASHWAUBENON – Cox 2, Ratschan 6, Wittig 26, Guarascio 9, Brooks 5. 3-pt: Ratschan 1, Wittig 4, Guarascio 1. FT: 10-13. F: 19. Fouled out: Clark.

Coleman 65, STAA 40

COLEMAN – Austin Marquardt connected on eight 3-pointers, totaling 24 points to lead Coleman to victory.

Along with Marquardt, Cole Woulf and Austin Tachick each scored in double figures. Woulf tallied 16, while Tachick added 13 points for the Cougars (4-5, 4-3 Marinette & Oconto).

STAA (3-8, 1-6) also had three players score double-digit points. Tyler Stuart recorded 14, while Ryley Demmith had 13 and Jack Farley chipped in 13.

STAA…18 22 – 40

Coleman…30 35 – 65

STAA – Stuart 14, Powers 4, Bourdelais 5, Farley 11, Hornick 6, Demmith 13. 3-pt: Stuart 2, Farley 1, Hornick 1. FT: 8-11. F: 8.

COLEMAN – Tachick 13, Marquardt 24, Fraser 3, Seefeldt 2, Woulf 16. 3-pt: Tachick 2, Marquardt 8, Terp 1. FT: 6-10. F: 11.

Lena 54, Suring 53

SURING – Connor Heise totaled 22 points as Lena rallied from a halftime deficit for a road M&O win.

Hunter Borchert recorded 17 points for Lena (9-2, 6-1), which was down 31-27 at half. Dalton Anderson added seven points.

Ryan Mahoney poured in 22 points for Suring (7-3, 5-2), including six 3-pointers. Mitch Stegeman added all 12 of his points for the Eagles from beyond the arc.

Lena…27 27 – 54

Suring…31 22– 53

LENA – Marquardt 2, C. Borchert 2, Anderson 7, Staidl 2, H. Borchert 17, Heise 22, Lange 2. 3-pt: Anderson 2, H. Borchert 2, Heise 1. FT: 9-14. F: 14.

SURING – Christensen 8, Geniesse 9, Mahoney 22, Gerndt 2, Stegeman 12. 3-pt: Geniesse 1, Mahoney 6, Stegeman 4. FT: 6-14. F: 15.

Oneida Nation 75, Niagara 59

NIAGARA – Richard Summers dropped 22 points, including 18 points from beyond the arc, to lead the Thunderhawks to a M&O victory.

Elijah Metoxen recorded 21 points for Oneida Nation (8-3, 5-2), while Crimsen Powless scored 14 and Melvin Matson chipped in eight.

Ethan Blagec tallied 21, leading Niagara (5-5, 2-5) in scoring. Jacob Bousley registered 16 points and Austin Hagerty added seven.

Oneida Nation…40 35 – 75

Niagara…26 33 – 59

ONEIDA NATION – Massey 2, Charles 5, Matson 8, John 2, King 1, Metoxen 21, Powless 14, Summers 22. 3-pt: Charles 1, Matson 2, Metoxen 3, Powless 1, Summers 6. FT: 4-13. F: 22.

NIAGARA – Oratch 4, Blagec 21, Maki 2, Al. Hagerty 5, Au. Hagerty 7, Bousley 16, Graham 1, Prideaux 3. 3-pt: Au. Hagerty 1. FT: 10-25. F: 15.

Crivitz 74, Gillett 52

CRIVITZ – The Wolverines added a M&O victory behind Travis Giese’s 21-point performance.

Kershaw Stubris added 13 points, including three 3’s, while Shane Bauer chipped in 10 for Crivitz (7-4, 5-2).

The Tigers (1-8, 0-7) knocked down nine 3’s as a team, including four from Logan Krause who finished with 14 points. Dylan Sexton added 11 points for Gillett.

Gillett…25 27 – 52

Crivitz…40 34 – 74

GILLETT – Krause 14, Bains 3, D Sexton 11, Block 1, G Sexton 9, Anderson 2, Long 6, Frank 6. 3-pt: Krause 4, Bains 1, G Sexton 2, Frank 2. FT: 5-13. F: 15.

CRIVITZ – Johnson 2, Werner 8, Voss 9, Bauer 10, Stumbris 13, Kaldenberg 3, Andrist 6, Kralovetz 2, Giese 21. 3-pt: Bauer 1, Stumbris 3, Kaldenberg 1. FT: 9-19. F: 14.

Peshtigo 88, Wausaukee 40

WAUSAUKEE – Five players scored in double figures for the victorious Bulldogs.

Ryley Demmith scored 18 points and Justin Thill had 16 points to pace Peshtigo (9-1, 7-0 M&O). Joey Bradley added 14 points, Cameron Noffke 12 and Matt Larsen 10.

Cody Renikow scored 11 points for Wausaukee (0-10, 0-7).

Peshtigo…44 44 – 88

Wausaukee…22 18 – 40

PESHTIGO – Thill 16, Bradley 14, Demmith 18, Tackmier 5, Noffke 12, Larsen 10, Goneau 7, Neumann 6. 3-pt: Thill 1. FT: 23-29. F: 11.

WAUSAUKEE – Gruszynski 1, Zak 4, H. Renikow 4, Rollo 9, Delfosse 9, Chipps 2, C. Renikow 11. 3-pt: C. Renikow 3. FT: 5-8. F: 20. Fouled out: Struve.