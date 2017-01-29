Notre Dame wins FRCC title in OT

ASHWAUBENON – The inaugural Fox River Classic Conference hockey tournament had an exciting finish to say the least.

Green Bay Notre Dame rallied from a two-goal deficit midway through the third period to come away with a 5-4 overtime victory over Bay Port to claim the FRCC title Saturday at Cornerstone Community Center.

Bryce Poshak made a pass from behind the Pirates’ net to find a driving Matthew Kini, who buried the game-winning goal at the 6:21 mark in overtime.

“That was for sure the biggest goal of my life,” said Kini, who didn’t have a goal this season until Friday’s semifinal win over Sheboygan.

Poshak tallied a pair of goals in less than a minute to tie the game at 4-4 for the Tritons in the third period, which saw Bay Port take a two-goal lead with a couple of goals by Matej Huncik.

“That’s good high school hockey in a nutshell when you see two good teams like that,” Notre Dame coach Cory McCracken said. “We have a ton of respect for Bay Port. They played a great game today as well.”

The Tritons went 2-for-4 on the power play, including one goal by Mike Gregoire in the first period to tie the game 1-1. Meanwhile, Brady Bjork had a goal and assists on Notre Dame’s other four goals.

The Tritons never led in regulation.

Bennett DeBouche and Caleb Johnson netted the Pirates’ goals in the first period to take a 2-1 advantage.

Both goalies made a couple of spectacular saves in overtime. Bay Port’s Coltin Kimps finished with 31 saves, while Notre Dame’s Bo Buckley made 27

“It was a good battle by both sides,” Bay Port coach Mike Buchan said. “That’s what you want to see.”

Girls

Bay Area 1, Central Wisconsin 1 OT

ASHWAUBENON – The Ice Bears forced a tie against the top-ranked team in the state despite being outshot 43-6 at the Cornerstone Community Center.

Autumn Klemencic deflected the game-tying goal for Bay Area (16-2-3) with 5 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in regulation off assists by Dani Reince and Mia Dunning.

Ana Holzbach made 42 saves for the Ice Bears, which were outshot 27-1 entering the third period against the Storm (16-3-1).

LATE FRIDAY

Bay Port 4, De Pere 0

ASHWAUBENON – Ten different players recorded points for the Pirates in Friday’s semifinal game.

Bennett DeBouche got things started with a power-play goal off assists by Caleb Johnson and Aaron Ribar in the first period.

Matej Huncik, Austin Mikesch and Alex Piotrowski scored the other Bay Port goals, while Spencer Challe, Jake Boxer and Joe Cavil recorded assists.

Girls

Bay Area 7, Waupaca co-op 0

ASHWAUBENON – Megan Saari and Kalli Mikesch each scored a pair of goals to lead the Ice Bears to the shutout win in an Eastern Shores Conference game.

Ana Holzbach (17) and Brooke Goehring (three) combined for 20 saves in the shutout.