Notre Dame's Ashton White: 'Kills me when kids decommit from ND'

Never doubt that current college athletes pay attention to recruiting. Notre Dame cornerback Ashton White just provided powerful proof that they’re all too aware of who’s coming to campus next, and they all want the best.

Perhaps sparked by the recent decommitment of Texas-based four-star athlete Paulson Adebo, White offered the following Tweet:

Kills me when kids decommit from ND.. everything I been through & all the adversity I've faced I would still be Irish if I could go back ☘️ — Ashton White (@awhiteuno) January 9, 2017

That’s a strong statement from a player who clearly isn’t worried about more competition showing up on campus. It’s also a powerful statement about White’s commitment to his school, and his belief that it prepares student athletes in football and life.

Whether his comments can help Notre Dame stop any recruit flight in the final days before National Signing Day remains to be seen. Either way, his passion will surely be comfort for Fighting Irish fans.