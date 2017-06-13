Notre Dame's latest recruiting gimmick is incredibly detailed trading cards

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are known for their unique recruiting gimmicks. Apparently the Class of 2017 is no different in South Bend.

As first posted to Twitter by four-star defensive back Houston Griffith, the Irish are shipping out personalized trading cards that feature in depth statistics both for the individual players and future Notre Dame teams.

Notre Dame went all out for this 🍀 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/WXzkKdEzmd — Houston Griffith (@___HG3) June 12, 2017

Among the big takeaways from Griffith’s faux card:

— The Chicago native who now plays at IMG Academy will win the Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in the nation (though it doesn’t specify when he will win that award)

— Notre Dame will capture the 2019 national title

— The Irish will also win the re-engagement with Michigan in the 2018 early season matchup.

Though Griffith is the first to publicly release his card, it’s almost certain that plenty of fellow Notre Dame targets will follow in the days ahead. What will they accomplish?

Let’s wait and see what Brian Kelly and his staff predict.